Send a charity gift card and let your loved ones choose from hundreds of charities and projects.

Perfect for any occasion, Christmas, Mother’s Day, birthdays or whenever you want to make a surprise. GivtCard is the gift that keeps on giving.



It’s simple. You choose how much you’d like to donate, and send a GivtCard. The recipient is empowered to choose from hundreds of charities and thousands of ethical projects to support with your donation amount.



The GivtCard is delivered via email.

All contributions are distributed by the GoodCoin Foundation. The GoodCoin Foundation is an IRS-registered 501(c)(3) public charity that partners with GivtCards to ensure that charitable giving is simple, easy and secure. The GoodCoin Foundation finds and vets the charities in our database, as well as distributes your donations in a timely manner.